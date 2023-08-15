HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blasters ropes in Montenegro defender Drincic

August 15, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI:

Sports Bureau

Kerala Blasters has signed Montenegro centreback Milos Drincic on a one-year contract for the coming ISL season.

The tall 24-year-old had played in the Montenegro under-17, 19 and 23 teams and had also been in action in the UEFA Champions League.

“Milos Drincic is exactly the profile we were looking for — fighter mentality, peak age, playing in top European league — and a great ambition to represent Blasters,” said Blasters sporting director Karolis Skinkys.

“I see this as a wonderful opportunity to explore a new challenge in a different league with a great club,” said Drincic.

“I see this as a wonderful opportunity to explore a new challenge in a different league with a great club,” said Drincic.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.