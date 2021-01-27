ISL | Kerala Blasters denied by the crossbar

Missed chances: The Kerala side was denied thrice in the space of five minutes in the first-half.

Kerala side forced to a goalless draw by Jamshedpur

It was a story of missed chances for Kerala Blasters as they were held to a goalless draw by Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin, on Wednesday.

On a very unlucky day, Blasters were denied thrice in the space of five minutes towards the end of the first half as Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray and Lalthathanga Khawlhring ‘Puitea’ hit the crossbar.

The story was virtually the same in the second half and this time it was Murray who hit the ball wide on a few occasions.

“It’s frustrating, we created a lot of chances but couldn’t convert,” said Blasters’ young star Sahal Abdul Samad after taking the hero-of-the-match award.

Blasters, ninth on the league table, were desperate for a victory. They sprung to life shortly after the half-hour mark and moments after Jamshedpur’s star striker Nerijus Valskis — second in the list of leading scorers this season with eight goals — messed up a fine shot.

Bad luck

Hooper did not appear confident early, but came up with some fine play later as he combined with Murray. He must be a disappointed man, for he put the ball in the back of the net in the 34th minute but was flagged down as offside.

A few minutes later, his shot which bounced back in after after hitting the crossbar, appeared to have crossed the goalline.

Jamshedpur custodian T.P. Rehenesh came up with some fine saves but it could have been a day when Blasters, which clearly dominated the second-half, should have won by a good margin.

The result: Blasters 0 drew with JFC 0.