BKT to be La Liga global partner

Uruguay’s Diego Forlan, familiar to Indian audiences after a season with Mumbai City FC, expressed hope in India’s football progress due to exposure at La Liga schools coming up across the country. Jose Antonio Cachaza, La Liga India’s MD, revealed plans to set up 30 such centres.

Both were speaking on the sidelines of an Indian company, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), announcing a global partnership with the premier Spanish football league. The agreement is for three years till the end of the 2021-22 season, said Rajiv Poddar, joint MD, BKT.

Forlan, Uruguary’s star at the 2010 World Cup, spoke of his ISL experience in 2016. “I came here (to India), played with teammates in Mumbai City who were strong and adaptable to training and matchplay under foreign coaches. There is no reason why the best among them cannot play in Europe, provided they are given the chance.”

He moved to Kitchee FC in the Hong Kong league later before retiring this year and is looking at accumulating coaching licences.

Cachaza also pointed out the tie-ups between Spanish club Atletico Madrid and Tata Football Academy, Jamshedpur, as the way for India to absorb Spanish expertise in football development.

BKT, a leading tyre manufacturer for off-highway tyres designed for vehicles in agricultural, earthmoving, industrial, and mining sectors and with a presence worldwide, is promoting sports in Italy (second division football league is named Serie BKT), USA (Monster Jam truck motorsport), Australia (Big Bash T20 cricket) and Pro Kabaddi League here.

Poddar explained the move to become La Liga’s global partner to connect with off-highway tyre users in Spain and elsewhere who are football-watchers in their leisure time. Cachaza also said that Indian sporting fans can watch the Spanish league games free on Facebook.