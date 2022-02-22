Bipin’s brilliant effort puts Mumbai City FC in top four

Bipin Singh Thounaojam of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a goal during ISL football match between Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A spectacular strike from Bipin Singh in the second half helped holder Mumbai City FC beat SC East Bengal 1-0 in an ISL-8 fixture here on Tuesday. The win helped Mumbai return to the play-off zone, nudging out Kerala Blasters (27 points) from the fourth spot.

Mumbai has 28 points from 17 matches, while East Bengal continues to be at the bottom of the table with 10 points from 18 matches.

Intense affair

Though there were no goals in the opening half, it was not a true reflection of the contest, which was an intense and end-to-end affair.

East Bengal started on the offensive and created three positive openings in the first quarter. But a goal eluded the red-and-golds for the very reason that has derailed its campaign this season — poor finishing.

The Kolkata side seemed to miss the services of its specialist strikers in Croatia’s Antonio Perosevic and Brazilian Marcelo, both rested because of injuries. Mumbai grew in the game midway through the action and created a few good chances. It managed to put in a few crosses and passes into the East Bengal box but the attackers were not able to translate them into goals.

Individual brilliance

The individual brilliance of Bipin ultimately made the difference as the nippy winger compensated for the ineffectiveness of his upfront colleague, Igor Angulo, with a solo effort in the 51st minute that lit up an otherwise dull outing for the defending champion.

Bipin cut in from the right flank, made a sharp run to the top of the East Bengal box and finished with a rasping left-footer that beat custodian Sankar Roy all ends up.

East Bengal could have drawn level in the 80th minute following a corner but for a nice reflexive save by the Mumbai goalkeeper Mohamad Nawaz, who blocked a powerful bicycle kick from Raju Gaekwad.

The result: Mumbai City FC 1 (Bipin Singh 51) bt SC East Bengal 0.

Wednesday’s match: Hyderabad FC v Kerala Blasters, 7.30 p.m.