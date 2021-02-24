Bipin ’tricks as Mumbai steamrollers Odisha

Ogbeche gets two as Mumbai City steamrollers hapless Odisha

Bipin Singh scored this season’s first hat-trick as Mumbai City FC thrashed bottom-placed Odisha FC 6-1 in their penultimate ISL match at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday. Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche helped himself to a brace as Mumbai City led 4-1 at half-time.

With this comfortable victory, Mumbai City stays in contention for the League Winners Shield. In its final league contest, it will take on table-topper ATK Mohun Bagan on February 28. Odisha will stay at the bottom with nine points and one match remaining.

Though Odisha took everyone by surprise with an early goal off a penalty by Diego Maurico, the Islanders quickly took charge with four goals in the first session. Ogbeche’s goals, both headers, came off assists from Ahmed Jahouh.

Bipin, replacing Rowlin Borges in the first XI, was outstanding. He scored the team’s second goal with a strong finish after Ogbeche’s strike deflected off a defender’s leg.

Ogbeche’s second goal, and the team’s third, was unlike his first which he scored by getting down to head home. Cy Goddard’s superb drive, thanks to a poor clearance, had Mumbai going into the break with a three-goal advantage.

Two minutes into the second session, Bipin converted off a neat pass by Ogbeche before Ahmed Jahouh, missed a penalty as Odisha ’keeper Arshdeep Singh guessed right to put it away.

In the 86th minute, after Rowlin Borges’ shot was saved by Arshdeep, the predatory Bipin rushed to the complete the hat-trick.

The result: Mumbai City FC 6 (Bartholomew Ogbeche 14 & 43, Bipin Singh 38, 47 & 86, Cy Goddard 44) bt Odisha FC 1 (Diego Mauricio 9-pen)

Thursday’s match: Jamshedpur FC v Bengaluru FC, 7.30 p.m.