MADRID 27 January 2021
Bilbao routs Getafe
Updated: 26 January 2021 22:32 IST
Raul Garcia nets a brace
Raul Garcia scored twice as Athletic Bilbao maintained its recent impressive run by routing Getafe 5-1 in the LaLiga on Monday.
Yeray Alvarez, Alex Berenguer and Oscar de Marcos also scored for Athletic, which a week ago celebrated the Spanish Super Cup title after beating Barcelona in the final and Real Madrid in the semifinals.
The home victory left Athletic in ninth place.
The result: Athletic Bilbao 5 (Raul Garcia 12, 61, Yeray 50, Berenguer 75, De Marcos 82) bt Getafe 1 (Cucurella 1).
