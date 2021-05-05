Big blow to Sevilla’s LaLiga title hopes

West Ham’s top-four bid back on track

Sevilla’s chances of winning LaLiga could be over after it suffered a heartbreaking defeat 1-0 against Athletic Bilbao on Monday, with Inaki Williams scoring a 90th-minute winner at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The loss leaves Sevilla six points adrift of leader Atletico Madrid, with four games left to play.

In the Premier League, Michail Antonio marked his comeback game after nearly a month out with two goals as West Ham rallied to beat Burnley 2-1 and move within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea with four games left.

The results:

LaLiga: Sevilla 0 lost to Athletic Bilbao 1 (Williams 90).

Premier League: West Brom 1 (Diagne 62) drew with Wolves 1 (Fabio Silva 45+2); Burnley 1 (Wood 19-pen) lost to West Ham 2 (Antonio 21, 29).

Serie A: Torino 1 (Vojvoda 63) bt Parma 0.