Bielsa testifies before French court

He lasted just six months at Lille before the French club fired him for “serious misconduct” in December 2017 following poor results.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa testified before a French court on Friday to make his case for millions of euros in damages over his firing from Lille more than three years ago.

French media has widely reported that Bielsa is seeking €19 million for damages and the remainder of the two-year contract that he had.

Bielsa told the court, via videoconference, that he was subjected to “harassment” in the months before he was fired, according to La Voix du Nord newspaper. A decision is expected on July 2. The club has previously described Bielsa’s claims as “totally baseless.”

Bielsa spent six years leading Argentina, which included Olympic gold in 2004, and four years with Chile.