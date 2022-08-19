Baichung Bhutia to run for AIFF president

Bhutia’s is the most prominent name among the seven applications filed so far. Others in the fray are Kalyan Chowbey, Manvinder Singh, Shaji Prabhakaran, N.A. Harris, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Valanka Alemao

Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA
August 19, 2022 18:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhaichung Bhutia. | Photo Credit: File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailing the churning process initiated in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) by the Supreme Court as an opportunity to rectify the system, India’s most celebrated football icon Bhaichung Bhutia submitted his nomination for the national federation president’s post on Friday.

Bhutia’s is the most prominent name among the seven applications filed so far. Others in the fray are Kalyan Chowbey, Manvinder Singh, Shaji Prabhakaran, N.A. Harris, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Valanka Alemao.

With his name doing the rounds ever since the elections for a new executive committee was announced by the Supreme Court-appointed CoA, the former India captain finally accepted demands from his fraternity and submitted his papers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Lot to contribute

“I think we, as former footballers, would love to offer and also contribute to the development of Indian football. Since the time the Federation was formed, I think there have been very few footballers in the administration,” Bhutia told The Hindu. “I think there's not much of a voice of footballers for the development of Indian football. It's always been non-footballers there (in AIFF). So, this is an opportunity to serve Indian football and make football grow,” he said.

Bhutia was hopeful the system of governance would be rectified following the process of change initiated by the Supreme Court order and subsequent suspension of AIFF by FIFA.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Harsh decision, but...

“I think that FIFA suspending the AIFF was a bit of a harsh decision, but at the same time it has also given an opportunity to set the system right and make sure that all stakeholders work and get the right people for the betterment of football and to take it further,” he said.

Bhutia said he was looking forward to the next hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday, when the future course of action regarding the election process would be decided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app