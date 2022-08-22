Bhutia pleads for long-term reforms in AIFF

Bhaichung Bhutia. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former India captain and one of the most celebrated names among the country’s footballers, Bhaichung Bhutia submitted an intervention application as the Supreme Court on Monday took up hearing of petitions related to the AIFF executive committee election.

Bhutia sought to draw attention to “much-needed reforms in the All India Football Federation (AIFF)”.

Bats for player welfare

Bhutia urged the Apex court to adopt the draft constitution finalised by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) as it promoted player welfare over vested interests who have been controlling Indian football over the years.

Bhutia requested the Supreme Court to stick to its earlier order despite objections from the world governing body — FIFA — which had suspended the AIFF citing third party intervention in its functioning.

“Hosting the under-17 women’s World Cup is important but for the sake of that tournament we cannot ignore the reforms that were being envisaged in the new constitution,” Bhutia told The Hindu, while explaining his move to submit the intervention application.

“If you look at the history of independent India we have not had any eminent player leading any federation and the Supreme Court’s decision to have 50% of former India players in the electoral college was a step forward,” Bhutia said.

The SC directive on Monday reset the election process in line with the FIFA requirement seeking scrapping of the CoA and the removal of 36 eminent players from the electoral college.

“I hope the constitution that will be finalised after the completion of the U-17 tournament will give rightful place to former players, who are the most important stakeholders in football administration,” Bhutia said.

Out of the race

The removal of players from the voting process will also see the former India captain dropping out of the race of AIFF presidency.

“My name was proposed by two former India players Dipak Mondal and Madhu Kumari, but now that the players are out of the electoral college my candidature would not be counted,” Bhutia said adding that he opted to file for the president’s post only as a representative of former players.

“I wanted the players to be counted as able administrators and stood up for their voices to be heard. Now with the situation having changed I have not decided on the future course of action,” he added.