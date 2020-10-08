Bhawanipur and Sporting begin well

Opening day games of the I-League qualifiers fail to rise about mediocrity

Bhawanipur FC scored once in each half to down Bengaluru United 2-0 in the opening match of the I-League Qualifiers on Thursday.

In another match, Mohammedan Sporting collected the full points against Garhwal FC, thanks to an injury-time winner from Munmun Lugun.

Sanitation tunnels, temperature checks and social-distancing regulations were the additional features as sporting action resumed post COVID-19 hiatus in the specified bio-bubble that left out spectators and even media. Apart from this, there was not much excitement on offer as both the opening-round encounters failed to rise about mediocrity.

Bhawanipur FC started on the defensive as Bengaluru United pushed for some nicely coordinated attacks initially.

Bengaluru United got its first good opportunity in the 21st minute but Azharuddin Mallick muffed the chance, which happened because of a miscued clearance from the Bhawanipur FC captain and goalkeeper Shilton Paul, by nodding over the bar.

Bhawanipur converted the lone chance that came its way in the final minute of the added time in the first half.

Pankaj Moula found the target with a tap-in after a clearance from Bengaluru United custodian R. Srijith landed at his feet.

Bhawanipur doubled the lead at the hour mark when Ghanaian Philip Adjah finished with a powerful volley.