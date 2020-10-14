Bhawanipore FC downs Garhwal FC

KOLKATA

Bhawanipore FC continued to remain in the fight for an I-League berth as it warded off Garhwal FC’s challenge 2-1 in a third round match of the Qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Goals from Philip Adjah and Pankaj Moula helped Bhawanipore secure a 2-0 cushion by the first 50 minutes before Garhwal FC fought back with a late strike from substitute Afdal Varikkodan.

The former managed to hold on to the slender lead till the end and secured the full quota of points.

Tied at the top

This saw Bhawanipore tallying six points from two wins and tying on top of the current standings with the other Kolkata side Mohammedan Sporting, which also has six points but continues to remain ahead with a better goal difference.

FCBU holds ARA FC

In the other third-round match played at the Kalyani Stadium, FC Bengaluru United rode on a penalty in the final minute of the injury-time to manage a 1-1 draw against debutant ARA FC.

Pratik Swami put ARA FC in the lead midway through the opening half before Mohammad Asrar found the target from the spot in the last minute of injury-time to help Bengaluru United salvage a draw.

The results: Bhawanipore FC 2 (Philip Adjah 8, Pankaj Moula 50) bt Garhwal FC 1 (Afdal Varikkodan 76).

ARA FC 1 (Pratik Swami 36) drew with FC Bengaluru United 1 (Mohd. Asrar 90+6-pen).