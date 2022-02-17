BFC will look to return to winning ways

NorthEast can only hope for a better show

Bengaluru FC will hope that the 2-1 defeat to Hyderabad FC last Friday is just a minor blip as it takes on bottom-placed NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

The defeat to Hyderabad was BFC’s first in ten matches, leaving Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men in a dog-fight for a semifinal spot. The side is sixth in the table on 23 points, and with just four matches left, it can ill-afford another reverse.

Crucial absentee

However, BFC will miss a crucial player in left-back Roshan Naorem because of a suspension. The 23-year-old has six assists to his name this season and his set-piece delivery has been exemplary. Ashique Kuruniyan is still recovering from an injury and midfielder Jayesh Rane is unavailable too.

Khalid Jamil’s NorthEast, meanwhile, have very little to play for. The outfit hasn’t tasted victory for 10 games now, a run that has included seven defeats. With just 10 points from 17 matches, the only way his side can go is up.

The coach will hope that his January signings, Brazilian Marcelinho, winger Marco Sahanek and defender Zakaria Diallo click and dispel the gloom at least partly.