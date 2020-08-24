BFC signs Ajith Kumar from Chennai City FC

Bengaluru FC announced the signing of left-back Ajith Kumar for an undisclosed fee from Chennai City FC (CCFC).
The 23-year-old joins on a three-year deal ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League campaign.
Ajith had played a crucial role in CCFC’s I-League triumph in 2018-2019, playing each of his side’s 20 games.
“I am thrilled to have become a Bengaluru FC player. The chance to share a dressing room with a legend like Sunil Chhetri, who I hope to learn so much from, and so many of the national team boys is very exciting for me,” said Ajith.
Club CEO Mandar Tamhane said: “We have been pursuing Ajith for some time now, tracking his progress in the I-League and his performances with Chennai in the AFC Cup. He is a bright young footballer and has all the qualities to fit into our system.”
Call to rename Kanteerava Stadium
The Bangalore Urban District Athletic Association (BUDAA) called on the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports to rename the Sree Kanteerava Stadium as Kanteerava Athletic Stadium.
The reasoning is that athletics is “the only sport that cannot be played on any other arena be it hockey, football, tennis etc.”
