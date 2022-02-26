BFC in a must-win situation

Defeat against ATK MB will snuff out its playoff chances

Bengaluru FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in another must-win game in the ISL season eight, at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. The Marco Pezzaiuoli-coached side is currently sixth in the table with 26 points. A defeat in the penultimate match of the season will extinguish all hopes of a playoff spot.

ATKMB is relatively in a much better situation, on 31 points with three games to go. But Juan Ferrando’s outfit has lost steam in the last two games, taking just two points against a maximum of six against Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC, denting its chances of securing the League Shield. A top-four finish is, however, well within reach and a win against BFC will ease the nerves and clear the path.

BFC bounced back well from two successive losses to Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC, beating Odisha in fine fashion. But one among the personnel who secured the victory, midfielder Danish Farooq, will be suspended for the clash.

ATKMB will be without striker Roy Krishna, who returned from injury recently but picked up a red card against Odisha. There are fitness concerns over fellow forward David Williams, who is recovering from an injury.

The last time the two sides met, they played out a 3-3 draw back in mid-December. For BFC, the result turned its season around, as the club went another eight matches without losing after having been defeated in four of the opening six fixtures.

For ATKMB, it was the last match of the Antonio Habas era, after which the Kolkata team embarked on a different journey under Ferrando. Sunday may not be as pivotal, but the stakes are high nonetheless.