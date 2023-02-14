BFC faces stiff challenge in Mumbai City FC

February 14, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

Bengaluru FC (BFC) faces a stiff challenge against Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) fixture here on Wednesday.

Mumbai City FC is unbeaten this season under Des Buckingham, and clinched the ISL Shield with two games to spare.

BFC, meanwhile, is in the middle of a fantastic run, having notched up a sixth straight win here a few days ago. The 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters put BFC in prime position to grab a playoff spot.

BFC will be without the services of Parag Shrivas and Roy Krishna, both of whom picked up their fourth bookings of the season. Head coach Simon Grayson could bring Sunil Chhetri into the eleven to replace Krishna in attack.

“Their (Roy and Parag’s) unavailability doesn’t change much. Even if they are missing, there are players who know our tactics and patterns. These players will be looking to make the most of this opportunity which helps us a great deal,” Grayson said on Tuesday.

BFC will have its hands full with the Mumbai frontline of Jorge Pereyra Diaz (11 goals), Lallianzuala Chhangte (10 goals) and Bipin Singh (6 goals).

Buckingham will also depend of Greg Stewart and Ahmed Jahouh, who pose a threat with their range of passing and their ability to control proceedings in the opposition half.