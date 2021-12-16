BFC-ATK six-goal thriller ends in stalemate

A match of fluctuating fortunes between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan ended in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

It was ATK MB which took the lead when Subhasish Bose slotted home from a corner in the 13th minute. BFC equalised a few minutes later, with Cleiton Silva converting from the penalty spot.

A clean header from Danish Farooq, off a corner, gave BFC a 2-1 lead. Just before half-time, ATKMB drew level. Fijian striker Roy Krishna made a great run before passing to Hugo Boumous, who shot past BFC custodian and skipper Gurpreet Sandhu. Boumous was thrilled to break his long barren run with a vital goal. ATK MB regained the lead after Prince Ibara brought Krishna down in the box. A clumsy Ibara shoved the attacker to the floor, leaving the referee with an easy decision.

Krishna, making his 50th ISL appearance, made no mistake from the spot.

Ibara made up for his lapse in the 72nd minute, rising high to score with a towering header from yet another corner.

BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli chose to keep Sunil Chhetri on the bench, while Ashique Kuruniyan played up front. Chhetri, who has struggled this season, came on as a substitute late in the outing, but failed to make an impact.

The draw left ATKMB and BFC sixth and ninth.

The result: Bengaluru FC 3 (Cleiton 18, Farooq 26, Ibara 72) drew with ATK Mohun Bagan 3 (Subhasish 13, Boumous 38, Krishna 58).

Today’s match: NEUFC vs SC EB, 7.30 p.m.