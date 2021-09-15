Bengaluru United tops group

IAF-CRPF tie called off due to unplayable conditions

FC Bengaluru United beat Mohammedan Sporting 2-0 to top Group A in the 130th Durand Cup football tournament at the Kalyani Stadium here on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, Sporting qualified for the quarterfinals as the second team from Group A.

Heading it in

After a goalless first half on another rain-affected day, Thokchom James Singh headed in the first goal for Bengaluru in the 64th minute.

The match had some thrilling moments as Sporting tried to draw parity.

Bengaluru’s Slovenian forward Luka Majcen converted a spot-kick in injury time to seal the fate of the match.

The other Group A fixture between Indian Air Force (IAF) and CRPF at the Mohun Bagan ground was called off due to unplayable conditions caused by heavy rain and water-logging.

Bengaluru finished with nine points, while Sporting had six.

IAF and CRPF managed one point each.

The result: FC Bengaluru United 2 (Thokchom James Singh 64, Luka Majcen 90+5-p) bt Mohammedan Sporting 0.