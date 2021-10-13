Football

Bengaluru United fails to make the cut

Madan Maharaj and Rajasthan United FC, who played out a 1-1 draw at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Wednesday, progressed from Group-A to the final round robin league of the I-League qualifiers.

FC Bengaluru United fell out of the reckoning following a 0-2 defeat to Ryntih Sports & Cultural Club.

While Madan Maharaj and Rajasthan United finished on five points each, FCBU finished last with two points from three games.

The results: Ryntih Sports & Cultural Club 2 (Sheen Stevenson Sohktung 29, Dawanchwa Carlos Challam 77) bt FC Bengaluru United 0; Madan Maharaj FC 1 (Jiten Murmu 12) drew with Rajasthan United FC 1 (Raja Musharaf 90+4).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2021 10:06:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bengaluru-united-fails-to-make-the-cut/article36992676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY