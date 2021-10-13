Bengaluru United fails to make the cut

Madan Maharaj and Rajasthan United FC, who played out a 1-1 draw at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Wednesday, progressed from Group-A to the final round robin league of the I-League qualifiers.

FC Bengaluru United fell out of the reckoning following a 0-2 defeat to Ryntih Sports & Cultural Club.

While Madan Maharaj and Rajasthan United finished on five points each, FCBU finished last with two points from three games.

The results: Ryntih Sports & Cultural Club 2 (Sheen Stevenson Sohktung 29, Dawanchwa Carlos Challam 77) bt FC Bengaluru United 0; Madan Maharaj FC 1 (Jiten Murmu 12) drew with Rajasthan United FC 1 (Raja Musharaf 90+4).