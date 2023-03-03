ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru FC starts as favourites against Kerala Blasters

March 03, 2023 02:00 am | Updated March 02, 2023 11:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

KBFC will need an inspirational performance

N. Sudarshan

Bengaluru FC’s Siva Sakthi celebrates after scoring a goal, during the ISL football match against FC Goa, in Bengaluru on February 23, 2023. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

There was a time, not so long ago, when Bengaluru FC was staring at a third straight below-par season. After collecting just 10 points from the first 12 matches, the 2018-19 Indian Super League champion seemed set to miss out on a playoff spot even in a generous, new format where six out of 11 teams would make the grade.

But with eight wins on the trot, Simon Grayson’s side has not only stormed into the playoff round but is the favourite going into the single-leg knock-out contest against Kerala Blasters FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday. At stake is a spot in the semifinal against Mumbai City FC.

With just one win from the last five outings and none from the previous six away fixtures, KBFC will need an inspirational performance. For that, two figures who can enliven proceedings, Adrian Luna and Dimitrios Diamantakos (10 goals), cannot be as silent as they were in the most recent tie between the two sides (a 1-0 home win for BFC last month).

Part of it was also down to BFC’s defence – just six goals conceded in the last eight matches – led by the outstanding Sandesh Jhingan, who will look to continue in similar vein.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Javi Hernandez, BFC has a gamechanger, and in Roy Krishna and N. Sivasakthi, an in-form front two. KBFC will have to stop the trio that has accounted for 17 of BFC’s 27 goals this season. But without midfielder Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (suspended), it will be quite a task.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport / soccer

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US