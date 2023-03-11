ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru FC primed to press home first-leg advantage against Mumbai City

March 11, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

Simon Grayson’s side is high on confidence, having notched up its 10th successive win at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday

N. Sudarshan

Talisman: Sunil Chhetri, right, trains alongside Prabir Das ahead of the ISL semifinal second leg against Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A first Indian Super League final in four seasons beckons as Bengaluru FC — leading 1-0 from the first leg — takes on Mumbai City FC in the semifinal second leg at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday.

Simon Grayson’s side is high on confidence, having notched up its 10th successive win at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday. It has a defined way of playing — hit on the counter and exploit the space behind the opponent’s defence — a settled first XI and a trump card in Sunil Chhetri, who has come off the bench to produce match-winning efforts in the last two matches.

Raring to go: Suresh Wangjam, one of BFC’s standout players in the first leg, will look to continue his fine form. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

That BFC has beaten MCFC — the best team in the League by a distance and one that has scored 54 goals — in two of the three encounters in this campaign will not be lost on anyone. Still, even as it has one foot in the summit clash, dragging the other along will not be easy. A smarting MCFC is nobody’s dream combatant and BFC will also be playing its third game in 10 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had said that we wanted to be in the tie going into the second leg, which is what we’ve managed to do. But we haven’t achieved anything yet,” Grayson said, on the eve of the match. “Mumbai is a top team, so I expect a difficult game.”

MCFC coach Des Buckingham would want his forwardline to be more clinical. For all the dominance in the first leg, the attacking trio of Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Greg Stewart couldn’t find the back of the net.

“It was a one-off game, and my team will give a reaction,” Buckingham said. “The good thing is, apart from the set-piece, we had control of the game and created chances. I expect a very similar game, and the plan does not really change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US