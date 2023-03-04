HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru FC advances after Blasters walk out in protest 

There were parleys for about 20 minutes before the Match Commissioner handed BFC the game

March 04, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - BENGALURU:

N. Sudarshan
Crying foul: The Blasters players, led by the coach, exited the field after Chhetri, left, scored off a free-kick in extra-time.

Crying foul: The Blasters players, led by the coach, exited the field after Chhetri, left, scored off a free-kick in extra-time. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The first-ever Indian Super League knockout match didn’t deserve the finish it got. Kerala Blasters, led by its coach Ivan Vukomanovic, walked off the pitch protesting an extra-time goal scored by Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri, and thus ended up forfeiting the tie.

The 1-0 scoreline at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday sent BFC through to the semifinal where it will face Mumbai City FC.

Game-changer: Sunil Chhetri’s strike put Bengaluru in front when Blasters decided to protest in the most undesirable way.

Game-changer: Sunil Chhetri’s strike put Bengaluru in front when Blasters decided to protest in the most undesirable way. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

In the 97th minute, Chhetri took a free-kick early, even as the Blasters players were making up their minds about the wall, and the ball soared into the unguarded net, over goalie Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Even as the home faithful went into raptures, the miffed Blasters players chose to protest in the least desirable way. There were parleys for about 20 minutes, before the Match Commissioner handed BFC the game.

“I told the referee that I neither wanted the whistle nor the wall,” said Chhetri later. “He asked if I was sure and I said yes. I tried to hit it once and they [Blasters] blocked it. So I thought they knew what I was going to do. Then I was about to ask the referee for 10 yards space. But I got a small window and that was it.

“About what happened after that, I don’t want to comment. It’s their decision. My personal opinion is... I can understand the Kerala Blasters players’ feelings and disappointment. But I would not leave [the pitch]. Even if the club wants me to, I wouldn’t.”

It wasn’t as if Blasters had dominated the match and were hard done by. But for the final 15 minutes, the visitors were mostly pedestrian, with Bengaluru’s Roy Krishna coming close thrice in the opening 25 minutes alone. Near the hour mark, Prabhsukhan, diving to his right, denied Suresh Wangjam what looked a sure-shot goal.

That Blasters held on to stretch the contest into extra-time was admirable, and with half-an-hour’s action to follow, and potential penalties to come, the thousands in the stands would have anticipated an exciting finish.

Instead, the evening will be remembered for the acrimony and resentment, and for being a bad advertisement for the sport.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.