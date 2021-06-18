Belgium breaks Danish hearts

Super sub: Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench to play a starring role for Belgium.

copenhagen

18 June 2021 00:41 IST

Books a last-16 slot with a come-from-behind win

Substitute Kevin de Bruyne set up one goal and scored the winner himself to give Belgium a 2-1 victory over Denmark in a European Championship game marked by an emotional tribute to Christian Eriksen in the first half.

De Bruyne came on after halftime for his first appearance since sustaining a facial fracture in the Champions League final and squared the ball for Thorgan Hazard to equalise in the 55th minute. He then scored in the 71st with a low shot from outside the area.

The win put Belgium into the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

It was Denmark’s first game since Eriksen’s collapse and the host team started at a furious pace at a raucous Parken Stadium. Yussuf Poulsen scored with a low shot inside the far post in only the second minute.

Players from both teams halted play after 10 minutes as the 25,000 fans at the stadium rose for a minute of thunderous applause in tribute to Eriksen.

The result: Group B: Denmark 1 (Poulsen 2) lost to Belgium 2 (T. Hazard 55, De Bruyne 70).