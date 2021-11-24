Begiristain the key to Guardiola’s longevity at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola said the presence of director of football Txiki Begiristain is the reason he is into his sixth season with the English champions and has extended his deal to 2023.

“One of the reason why I extended my contract is because Txiki is here. I am now 50, we met each other when I was 19-years-old,” said Guardiola on Tuesday.

“So since then, we’ve been close friends and we work together incredibly well. When we are winning, we try to analyse, why we are winning? When we lose, why are we losing? No one judges the other one for good or bad. I’ve never been judged on a result. Both of you work for the best for this club.

Most humble

“He is the most humble person I met. He never goes to the media, he’s always behind the scenes. You don’t find many of these types of people in this world when the egos are always there. I put that example for myself.

“So he’s an exception. What he has done in Barcelona, creating one of the best teams of all-time, and how he has been working here for these years...

“He always gives the credit for the players, of course for the managers, for the chairman, for the CEO, and always is there so that’s why it’s a pleasure. We’re with him because I can do my job.”