Bedraggled Real Madrid faces uphill task

Chelsea will look to press home advantage gained from away leg

Real Madrid could see the return of captain Sergio Ramos for its Champions League second leg against Chelsea in London on Wednesday. The central defender has returned to training after a muscle injury and might make it back to the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Left back Ferland Mendy may also return to the squad after not playing in the first leg because of injury, and Eden Hazard could start against his former club after playing a few minutes last week in Madrid.

Coach Zinedine Zidane will be without his other regular central defender, Raphael Varane, who is also injured.

Chelsea, whose last final appearance was when it clinched the European title in 2012, should have most of its regular starters available for the return match. Coach Thomas Tuchel’s team dominated most of the first leg.