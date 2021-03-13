BDFA takes tough stand against BFC

The Bangalore District Football Association (BDFA), on Friday, handed out tough-looking bans and fines to Bengaluru FC (BFC) players and staff for the unsavoury incidents that unfolded after last Monday's match between FC Bengaluru United and BFC.

The disciplinary committee banned defenders Jagdeep Singh and Harpreet Singh for six months and three months each, and imposed fines of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively. Assistant coach Rajan Mani was slapped with a six-month ban (fined ₹15,000), while the club’s operations manager Satish Kumar suffered the most severe stricture, getting banned for 12 months and fined ₹50,000.

But curiously, BDFA couldn’t provide clarity on the tournaments and matches the ban will extend to and whether the punishment was applicable even at the National-level. The ban may become redundant if it is limited to the State, for BFC has just one inconsequential Super Division game left.

A BDFA official confirmed that action was taken after the referee’s report detailed the incidents along with names of the club personnel. BFC was also warned against a repeat-act in the future and instructed to keep its players and staff under leash. The club can appeal the decision, but chose not to comment on its next move.