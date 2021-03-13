BDFA takes tough stand against BFC

The Bangalore District Football Association (BDFA), on Friday, handed out tough-looking bans and fines to Bengaluru FC (BFC) players and staff for the unsavoury incidents that unfolded after last Monday's match between FC Bengaluru United and BFC.
The disciplinary committee banned defenders Jagdeep Singh and Harpreet Singh for six months and three months each, and imposed fines of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively. Assistant coach Rajan Mani was slapped with a six-month ban (fined ₹15,000), while the club’s operations manager Satish Kumar suffered the most severe stricture, getting banned for 12 months and fined ₹50,000.
But curiously, BDFA couldn’t provide clarity on the tournaments and matches the ban will extend to and whether the punishment was applicable even at the National-level. The ban may become redundant if it is limited to the State, for BFC has just one inconsequential Super Division game left.
A BDFA official confirmed that action was taken after the referee’s report detailed the incidents along with names of the club personnel. BFC was also warned against a repeat-act in the future and instructed to keep its players and staff under leash. The club can appeal the decision, but chose not to comment on its next move.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath