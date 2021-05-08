Bayern’s Bundesliga reign continues

Barcelona-Atletico stalemate gives Real advantage

Bayern Munich secured a record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday without kicking a ball, after RB Leipzig’s 3-2 defeat at Borussia Dortmund kept the Bavarians seven points clear with two games left for their rivals.

The LaLiga title race was blown wide open after Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played out a 0-0 draw. If Real Madrid beats Sevilla on Sunday, it will move top of the table — level on 77 points with Atletico — but ahead given the superior head-to-head record. Barcelona has moved up to second place with 75 points.

Tottenham Hotspur’s slim hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four faded as host Leeds United condemned it to a 3-1 defeat.

Important results: Premier League: Leeds 3 (Dallas 13, Bamford 42, Rodrigo 84) bt Tottenham 1 (Son 25); Sheffield United 0 lost to Crystal Palace 2 (Benteke 2, Eze 88).

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 3 (Reus 7, Sancho 51, 87) bt Leipzig 2 (Klostermann 63, Olmo 77); Wolfsburg 3 (Brekalo 12, 63, 90) bt Union Berlin 0; Stuttgart 2 (Foerster 11, Kalajdzic 74) bt Augsburg 1 (Niederlechner 59).

LaLiga: Alaves 2 (Pons 30, Joselu 87) drew with Levante 2 (Nogales 36, 42); Barcelona 0 drew with Atletico Madrid 0; Real Sociedad 2 (Elustondo 72, Oyarzabal 90+2) bt Elche 0.

Serie A: Spezia 1 (Piccoli 64) lost to Napoli 4 (Zielinski 15, Osimhen 23, 44, Lozano 79).