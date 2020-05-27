Bayern zooms seven clear after Der Klassiker win at Dortmund

Joshua Kimmich described his winning goal as “brutally important” after Bayern Munich took a huge step towards an eighth straight Bundesliga title with a 1-0 win at Borussia Dortmund to leave it seven points clear at the top with just six games left.

Also read: Bundesliga to use five subs, relegation confirmed

Kimmich’s brilliant effort came just before half-time behind closed doors at Signal Iduna Park as host Dortmund missed the chance to turn up the heat on the Bavarians without the backing of its huge support.

Important

“It was brutally important: I looked around to see if everyone understood how important it was,” Kimmich said of his deft chip.

Kimmich’s captain Manuel Neuer echoed the defensive midfielder’s thoughts.

“That was a very important sign,” said Neuer.

Bayern was in control, and Kimmich grabbed what proved to be the winner two minutes before half-time when he chipped Burki from 20 yards.

The results: Borussia Dortmund 0 lost to Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43); Bayer Leverkusen 0 lost to Wolfsburg 4 (Pongracic 43, 75, Arnold 64, Steffen 68).

Eintracht Frankfurt 3 (Silva 35, Kamada 79, Chandler 82) drew with Freiburg 3 (Grifo 28, Petersen 67, Holer 69); Werder Bremen 0 drew with Borussia M’G ladbach 0.