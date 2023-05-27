ADVERTISEMENT

Bayern Munich win 11th straight Bundesliga title in dramatic fashion

May 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

A 2-2 draw against Mainz ensured that Dortmund was left agonisingly close to the summit of German football

Agencies

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bayern Munich spectacularly snatched their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title with a last matchday 2-1 win at Cologne on Saturday courtesy of Jamal Musiala’s 89th minute winner, grabbing the trophy from the hands of rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund had gone into the last game of the season in top spot but stumbled to a 2-2 against visitors Mainz 05, allowing Bayern to pip them in the tightest league race in years.

Dortmund, which was leading by two points before the last round but their draw allowed Bayern to finish in first place because of its better goal difference.

Dortmund needed to win to be sure of ending Bayern’s 10-year reign as champion.

It’s just the third time Bayern managed to jump to first place on the last day of the season after it edged Werder Bremen to the title in 1986 and Bayer Leverkusen in 2000.

(With input from AP, Reuters)

