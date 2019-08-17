Barcelona’s Messi-dependencia

2018-2019 was a curious season for FC Barcelona. The club lost yet another knockout tie in the coveted UEFA Champions League, this time a soul-crushing 0-4 loss in the return leg to eventual champion Liverpool FC.

The psychologically deflated team then folded against Valencia FC in the Copa del Rey final, a crown that Barca had owned for years.

But the team thoroughly dominated La Liga, cruising to win its 10th title in 15 years, a daunting feat considering its rivalry with the other Spanish behemoth Real Madrid. It is not a coincidence that these 15 years have featured the services of inarguably the world’s best footballer – Lionel Messi.

Messi is now 32, but he still lives up to what the writer Michael Cox once called him – a combination of three world-class players: the ace dribbler, the precise passer and the decisive poacher. In 2018-19, the pint-sized genius was his usual, efficient self – scoring, creating, dribbling, passing and leading by example.

Statistics bear these out quite well. Messi scored the most goals (36) and had the highest ratio of goals and assists per 90 minutes in all four major leagues in Europe – 1.63, way ahead of the next best, Napoli’s Dries Mertens (1.08).

Among players who featured in at least 30 games, only Soufiane Boufal of Celta Vigo had more dribbles per 90 minutes (6.2) than Messi (4.4). Including the Champions League and Copa del Rey, Messi scored an astounding 51 goals in 50 games overall.

New and old

Messi was forced to miss the opening game of the 2019-20 La Liga season against Athletic Bilbao owing to a calf injury, but coach Ernesto Valverde has new reinforcements in French forward Antoine Griezmann and Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong who add quality and depth to the squad. In the quest to win it all, though, he will have to rely on the magician to be at his best again.

As had been the case in the past, as Messi went, so did Barca in 2018-19. In fact, the season added a new dimension to Barcelona’s ‘Messi-dependencia’.

Under the stewardship of Valverde, the Argentine had a much freer role in taking up positions and possessions in attacking midfield, forward areas and even in the wing. But he also had bigger responsibilities: to create in those positions, link up with other players, set up goals and also score off set-pieces, where he excelled, in particular, in 2018-19.

One of the more emblematic set of sequences in a football game featuring Barca last season was the Messi-Jordi Alba link-up on the left wing.

Time and time again, Messi would draw defenders to the left-centre or the central part of the advanced midfield, dribble across them, dink up a weighted pass to an onrushing Alba in the vacant advanced third of the left wing and then dance around the defenders towards goal.

Alba, who was in his best form for the club last season, would invariably cross or pass to Messi in open space, beating the bevy of defenders who seemed to know what was coming but could hardly prevent it. More often than not, Messi converted those moments into goals or a pass leading to a strike.

Valverde also used Messi in deeper positions in order to retain possession, or set off a counter-attack by acting as a spigot after receiving the ball from the defence.

Partly the reason why Valverde depended upon Messi so much was because Barcelona’s days of having Xavi, Andres Iniesta and a younger Busquets helping with the creation and possession were long gone. It also made tactical sense.

Unlike the past, when Barcelona would dominate possession and play a high risk and high defensive line to win back possession, the team under Valverde was far more conservative and allowed its opponent to attack.

With teams getting higher chances to attack in transition, Messi also got more space to operate in the front in order to play his high-intensity and high-impact role, and did it to a very high degree.

Messi also gunned more for goal from outside the penalty area and via set pieces at a rate that was unprecedented for him. He scored six goals (out of 36 overall) off direct free kicks in 2018-19 and attempted more shots from the outside the box than ever before.

Clearly, this was an outcome of the new Barcelona squad which no longer featured the creative abilities of a Xavi or an Iniesta to set Messi further up near goal.

Less international duty

Valverde sought to conserve his talisman in Barca’s eternal quest for the treble without getting on the ultra-competitive captain’s wrong side by limiting his minutes.

Messi also had relatively lesser international duties for Argentina and was primed for success in the Champions League, as Barca won its first leg against Liverpool largely aided by his brilliance. But the collective superiority of the Reds’ hard- pressing game at Anfield was enough to overcome the one-man threat of Messi, and put paid to the team’s hopes of winning its sixth Champions League.

Hunger to improve

For years, Messi had to constantly prove his mettle as he had sturdy competition for the tag of the world’s best in Cristiano Ronaldo, who offered a counterpoint as Real Madrid’s key player and achiever.

Ronaldo’s move to Serie A and Juventus has not quenched Messi’s thirst to constantly improve and help his team attain glory as his performance last season showed.

As he enters the past-the-prime stage of his career, Barcelona’s think-tank in coach Valverde and the front office will have to find ways to maximise the strengths of the team around him without over-working its best-ever player.

