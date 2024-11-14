ADVERTISEMENT

Barcelona’s Fati sidelined with hamstring injury

Published - November 14, 2024 01:20 am IST - Barcelona

AFP

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury. file | Photo Credit: Reuters

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, the Catalan club said in a statement on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

The 22-year-old Spain international has suffered numerous injury problems over recent seasons since bursting onto the scene as a teenager in 2019.

Yamal doubt for Barca ahead of Real Sociedad clash

“Ansu Fati has suffered a muscle injury (to his right hamstring) during training on Wednesday. He is expected to be out for around four weeks,” said La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Fati is set to miss the club’s Champions League match against French side Brest on November 26, as well as La Liga matches against Celta Vigo, Las Palmas, Mallorca and Real Betis.

Winger Lamine Yamal, who broke Fati’s record as the youngest ever Barcelona player and goalscorer, is also out injured for around three weeks with an ankle problem.

Veteran Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has a minor back issue, while Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and others are also sidelined.

