Barcelona signs Aguero until 2023

31 May 2021 23:02 IST

His departure for Barcelona had been long in the offing.

Barcelona has signed Sergio Aguero on a deal until 2023, the Catalan giant announced on Monday.

In a statement, Barcelona said Aguero, who arrives after a decade at Manchester City, has a buy-out clause “set at €100 million”.

The 32-year-old leaves City as its all-time record scorer with 260 goals, and with the most goals scored for a single club in Premier League history — 184 in 275 appearances.

