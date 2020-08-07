Barcelona hopes for redemption

BARCELONA

Faces Napoli in the second leg after a 1-1 draw in the first

Barcelona will hope to overcome the disappointment of failing to retain the LaLiga crown as it takes on Napoli in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

With the tie on on a knife-edge after a 1-1 draw back in February, Barca will be without midfield duo Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal but will have Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, plus defenders Clement Lenglet and Ronald Araujo back.

Ousmane Dembele, however, is still out despite returning to training after six months away.

Lionel Messi and defender Nelson Semedo, meanwhile, would be conditioned by the knowledge that a yellow card would see them suspended from the quarterfinals if the team progresses to the last eight.

Bayern Munich, up 3-0 against Chelsea, will be without winger Kingsley Coman after he missed the final training session with a muscle injury ahead of the second leg at home on Saturday. Bayern, chasing a treble after winning the domestic double, is also without injured defender Benjamin Pavard.

Though Chelsea also has its share of injuries with more than half a dozen players out, Bayern skipper Manuel Neuer sounded cautious.

“We cannot be too relaxed despite our advantage from the first leg,” he said.