Barcelona drawn with Man United in Europa League playoffs

Barcelona and Manchester United will meet in the Europa League play-offs for a place in the competition's last 16.

Spanish side Barcelona met the 2017 Europa League winners twice in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals, winning on both occasions, while United lost both legs of the 2018-19 European Cup quarter-final meeting between the pair.

United finished second in their Europa League group this season behind another Spanish team -- Real Sociedad -- and meet a Barca side that missed out on the Champions League last 16 after finishing third in their group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

The eight group runners-up from the Europa League face eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stages, with the winners of the two-legged play-offs progressing to the last 16.

The pick of the other ties sees six-time winners Sevilla facing Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, Serie A giants Juventus take on Ligue 1 team Nantes, while Jose Mourinho's AS Roma face RB Salzburg.

The first legs of the ties will take place on February 16, with the return match a week later on February 23.

Full draw

Barcelona vs Manchester United

Juventus vs Nantes

Sporting Lisbon vs Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Stade Rennais

Ajax Amsterdam vs Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven

Salzburg vs AS Roma