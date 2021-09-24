Barca woes mount after Cadiz draw

On target: Victor Osimhen bundles in Napoli’s first past a flailing Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Madrid

24 September 2021 22:19 IST

Napoli romps past Sampdoria with Osimhen’s brace

Barcelona made it three games without a victory on Thursday as a goalless draw with Cadiz further weakened Ronald Koeman’s position as coach.

Frenkie de Jong was sent off in the 65th minute at the Ramon de Carranza stadium but holding on for a draw will earn little credit for Koeman, who was also shown a red card in injury-time.

Whether Koeman is still in the post for Barca’s game at home to Levante on Sunday remains to be seen but it appears now to be more a matter of when the club can find a replacement than if he will continue in charge.

Barcelona is already seven points behind La Liga’s early leader Real Madrid, albeit having played a game fewer, to go with a poor start in the Champions League after last week’s 3-0 opening defeat by Bayern Munich.

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Napoli crushed Sampdoria, 4-0, on Thursday to remain perfect in Serie A and return to the top of the table. Meanwhile, Ciro Immobile converted an added-time penalty to give Lazio a 1-1 draw at Torino.

The results: LaLiga: Granada 2 (Sanchez Barahona 9, Milla 70-pen) lost to Real Sociedad 3 (Elustondo 52, 82, Merino 60); Osasuna 1 (Kike 39) lost to Real Betis 3 (Hermoso 21, Juanmi 80, Willian Jose 90+3); Cadiz 0 drew with Barcelona 0.

Serie A: Sampdoria 0 lost to Napoli 4 (Osimhen 10, 50, Fabian 39, Zielinski 59); Torino 1 (Pjaca 76) drew with Lazio 1 (Immobile 91-pen); Roma 1 (Abraham 36) bt Udinese 0.