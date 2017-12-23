Barca silences Bernabeu

Barcelona took a huge step towards regaining the La Liga title as goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal beat bitter-rival Real Madrid 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to open up a 14-point lead over the European champion.

In a recurring theme of this season, Madrid was made to pay for Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema missing first-half chances as Barca took control after half-time.

Suarez rounded off a flowing counter-attack to open the scoring before Messi blasted home a penalty after Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was sent-off for punching the ball off the goal line.

And Messi was the creator as Vidal rubbed salt into Real’s wounds deep into stoppage time.

Sweet revenge

Victory extends Barca’s unbeaten run to 25 games in all competitions as it moved nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid and exacted revenge for a 5-1 thrashing on aggregate in the Spanish Super Cup at the hands of Real in August.

Madrid does still have a game in hand over Barca to marginally reduce the gap at the top. It could have been very different for the hosts if Cristino Ronaldo had buried a huge opportunity when he completely miskicked just 10 minutes in.

Few minutes later, Benzema was inches away from giving Real a half-time lead as he headed against the post two minutes before the break.

However, Barca came out a different side in the second period to almost certainly put the title out of Madrid’s reach.

Nine minutes after the break Sergio Busquets’ calm opened up the Madrid midfield as he fed Ivan Rakitic and Sergi Roberto eventually crossed to Suarez to apply the finishing touch.

Suarez was spared the embarrassment of missing two huge chances in an incredible goal mouth scramble that led to Barca’s second.

Navas saved Suarez’s first effort before he fired against the post with the goal at his mercy, but Paulinho’s follow-up was punched off the line by Dani Carvajal.

The Spanish international accepted his punishment of a red card and Messi dispatched the resulting penalty into the top corner to kill the game as a contest.

Ter Stegen produced more heroics to ensure there was no Real fightback as he again denied Ronaldo.

And Barca put the seal of a stunning victory in stoppage time when Vidal drove Messi’s cut-back towards goal and the ball squeezed in under Navas.

The results: La Liga: Real Madrid 0 lost to Barcelona 3 (Suarez 54, Messi 64-pen, Vidal 90+3). On Friday: Real Betis 0 lost to Athletic Bilbao 2 (Raul Garcia 36-pen, Feddal 85-og); Espanyol 1 (Sergio Garcia 88) bt Atletico Madrid 0.