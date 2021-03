Premier League | Gareth Bale, Harry Kane to the fore

Productive outing: Harry Kane, jersey No. 10, scored two and assisted the other two as Tottenham ran riot against Crystal Palace.

London

08 March 2021 22:13 IST

Fire Tottenham to big win over Crystal Palace

Two goals apiece from Harry Kane and Gareth Bale helped a resurgent Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 4-1 and move into sixth spot in the Premier League on Sunday.

The on-loan Bale provided more evidence that he has rediscovered his spark with Tottenham’s first and second goals either side of Christian Benteke’s equaliser on the stroke of halftime.

But he was outshone by the magnificent Kane, who ended with two goals and two assists.

Kane’s first goal, which put Tottenham 3-1 ahead shortly after halftime, was a sublime curler from distance and his second was a tap-in before he was substituted.

Tottenham’s third successive league win lifted it above Liverpool and West Ham with 45 points from 27 games, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Palace’s first defeat in four games left it in 13th place with 34 points from 28 games, eight points above third-from-bottom Fulham.

The results: Premier League: Manchester City 0 lost to Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 2-pen, Shaw 50); Tottenham 4 (Bale 25, 49, Kane 52, 77) bt Crystal Palace 1 (Benteke 45+1).

LaLiga: Real Sociedad 1 (Merino 10) bt Levante 0.

Serie A: Sampdoria 2 (Bereszynski 78, Gabbiadini 80) drew with Cagliari 2 (Joao Pedro 11, Nainggolan 90+6); Napoli 3 (Insigne 8, 76, Osimhen 65) bt Bologna 1 (Soriano 73).

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld 0 Union Berlin 0.