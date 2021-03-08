Premier League | Gareth Bale, Harry Kane to the fore

Two goals apiece from Harry Kane and Gareth Bale helped a resurgent Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 4-1 and move into sixth spot in the Premier League on Sunday.
The on-loan Bale provided more evidence that he has rediscovered his spark with Tottenham’s first and second goals either side of Christian Benteke’s equaliser on the stroke of halftime.
But he was outshone by the magnificent Kane, who ended with two goals and two assists.
Kane’s first goal, which put Tottenham 3-1 ahead shortly after halftime, was a sublime curler from distance and his second was a tap-in before he was substituted.
Tottenham’s third successive league win lifted it above Liverpool and West Ham with 45 points from 27 games, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
Palace’s first defeat in four games left it in 13th place with 34 points from 28 games, eight points above third-from-bottom Fulham.
The results: Premier League: Manchester City 0 lost to Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 2-pen, Shaw 50); Tottenham 4 (Bale 25, 49, Kane 52, 77) bt Crystal Palace 1 (Benteke 45+1).
LaLiga: Real Sociedad 1 (Merino 10) bt Levante 0.
Serie A: Sampdoria 2 (Bereszynski 78, Gabbiadini 80) drew with Cagliari 2 (Joao Pedro 11, Nainggolan 90+6); Napoli 3 (Insigne 8, 76, Osimhen 65) bt Bologna 1 (Soriano 73).
Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld 0 Union Berlin 0.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath