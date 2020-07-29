Bagan features on NASDAQ billboards

Mohun Bagan went global on Wednesday as it became the country’s first ever football club to feature on NASDAQ billboards in New York’s Times Square.

The image was a big hit and produced an appreciative tweet from FIFA.com saying, “When you make a billboard of skyscraping prestige & dazzling beauty @Time SquareNYC, you know you have become more than just a club. Happy #MohunBaganDay2020 to one of the most passionately-supported clubs on the planet.”

The billboard announcing “131 years of unmatched legacy” of the club also reminded fans about the, “time to start believing, again,” in an obvious reference to Mohun Bagan’s recent amalgamation with the ISL champion ATK.

July 29 is celebrated every year as Mohun Bagan day to commemorate the team’s famous IFA Shield triumph in 1911 when it defeated East Yorkshire Regiment 2-1 to become the first Indian club to end British stranglehold on the tournament.

A handful of senior club officials, while maintaining social distancing norms, started the day hoisting the club flag and paying tributes to its legend Gostha Paul early in the day.

Commemorating the event, the club organised a host of webinars involving players of different generations and a musical performance by noted artists of the city to complete the celebration.