Bagan features on NASDAQ billboards

Mohun Bagan went global on Wednesday as it became the country’s first ever football club to feature on NASDAQ billboards in New York’s Times Square.
The image was a big hit and produced an appreciative tweet from FIFA.com saying, “When you make a billboard of skyscraping prestige & dazzling beauty @Time SquareNYC, you know you have become more than just a club. Happy #MohunBaganDay2020 to one of the most passionately-supported clubs on the planet.”
The billboard announcing “131 years of unmatched legacy” of the club also reminded fans about the, “time to start believing, again,” in an obvious reference to Mohun Bagan’s recent amalgamation with the ISL champion ATK.
July 29 is celebrated every year as Mohun Bagan day to commemorate the team’s famous IFA Shield triumph in 1911 when it defeated East Yorkshire Regiment 2-1 to become the first Indian club to end British stranglehold on the tournament.
A handful of senior club officials, while maintaining social distancing norms, started the day hoisting the club flag and paying tributes to its legend Gostha Paul early in the day.
Commemorating the event, the club organised a host of webinars involving players of different generations and a musical performance by noted artists of the city to complete the celebration.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath