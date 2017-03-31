Bagan eyeing a winning return

KOLKATA: Eyeing the football Hero I-League title, Mohun Bagan will be keen to get back to winning ways following its first loss and two consecutive draws when it faces defending champion Bengaluru FC in its home engagement at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium here on Saturday.

Bagan — placed third on the table behind Aizawl FC (30 points off 14 matches) and East Bengal (27 off 14) — has 23 points from six victories and five draws, but has the advantage of having played just 12 matches.

The Bagan-Bengaluru meeting is happening after a break when players from both sides donned the National colours in a friendly against Cambodia and an AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifier against Myanmar.

Seven of Bengaluru and three Mariners were part of the Indian side. That should provide the host more fresh legs.

Even though Bagan attacker Sony Norde has rejoined the squad, it remains to be seen whether he will make the starting XI. The team will pin its hopes on finisher Daryl Duffy as Jeje Lalpekhlua does not seem to be in top form.

Bagan may miss the services of midfielders Pranoy Halder and Kean Lewis, who are recovering from injuries.

The re-scheduling of the match has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Mariners. Had it been held in its original slot, Bengaluru’s priorities would have been much different.

Bengaluru, which is fifth on 18 points from four wins, six draws and three defeats, is virtually out of the title race and will be more interested to do well in its away AFC Cup match against Maldives’ Maziya Sports & Recreation on Tuesday.

The biggest challenge for the Blues, which beat Bagan 2-1 in a continental fixture three days after their goalless draw on March 11, will be to balance between giving a good account of themselves here and preserving players for the Maldives match.

Fullback Rino Anto is likely to be unavailable for Saturday’s encounter and that will shrink Bengaluru’s choices.

With the two sides competing with different targets in mind, the contest should provide some gripping action.