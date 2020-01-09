Bagan downs Arrows

Mohun Bagan posted its fourth consecutive win in the I-League, beating Indian Arrows 1-0 at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.

Daniel Cyrus scored off a spectacular volley in the first quarter giving Bagan full points and the right to stay on top of the standings with 13 points from six matches.

Bagan dominated proceedings from the start employing a consistent flow of attacks through the flanks. V.P. Suhair was excellent in keeping up a steady supply into the Arrows box.

The goal came in the 18th minute. Nongdamba Naorem’s attempt at goal rebounded off Arrows defender Bikash Yumnan and Cyrus was on hand to fire in a rasping volley from the top of the box.

Arrows regrouped after the break and came up with a few attacking moves. But the experienced Bagan defence held off all attempts.