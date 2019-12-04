Australia drawn with Argentina for 2020 Copa America

Australia was drawn in Argentina’s group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champion Qatar will face Colombia and holder Brazil.

The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South America plus invited guests Australia and Qatar, who were the final sides to be placed in groups.

It will be co-hosted by Colombia and Argentina.

Australia, which will make its debut in the tournament, will also take on Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia and Chile in Group A. 2022 World Cup host Qatar will also face Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru in the Colombia-based Group B.

Four teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals. The opening match will be played between Argentina and Chile at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires and the final will take place in Colombia.

This will be the fourth Copa America in six years but is slated to be the last one until 2024 as organisers move to a regular quadrennial format.

Argentina has not won the tournament since 1993 while Colombia has lifted the trophy only once — when it hosted it in 2001.

Brazil beating Peru in July to win the tournament for the ninth time.

The groupings:

Group A: Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay.

Group B: Colombia, Brazil, Qatar, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru.