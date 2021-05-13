Atletico steps closer to the LaLiga title

Inching ahead: Angel Correa celebrates after scoring Atletico’s second against Sociedad.

Madrid

13 May 2021 22:19 IST

Jorginho howler hurts Chelsea as it loses to Arsenal; Milan goes on the rampage against Torino

With the Spanish league title in sight, Atletico Madrid made sure it didn’t falter.

Diego Simeone’s team moved closer to ending its title drought in Spain with a 2-1 home win against Real Sociedad on Wednesday, taking a major step toward securing its first league trophy since 2014.

“We could hear them,” said Atletico captain Koke, who played his 500th match for the club.

“There are two games left but that’s a lot. Everyone is losing points in this league. We have two finals ahead of us.”

Ante Rebic netted a 12-minute hat-trick in the second half to help AC Milan rout Torino 7-0 in Serie A and strengthen its chances to qualify for the Champions League.

Theo Hernandez also scored twice on Wednesday as Milan remained level on points with second-place Atalanta, which beat Benevento 2-0.

The two are two points above Napoli and three above fifth-place Juventus, which won 3-1 at Sassuolo. There are two rounds remaining in Serie A.

Emile Smith Rowe took advantage of a defensive howler from midfielder Jorginho to score the winner as Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to stop the host from moving third in the Premier League.

It was Arsenal’s third straight Premier League victory and a much-needed morale booster after its loss in the Europa League semifinals left the Gunners without a chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

The results: Premier League: Chelsea 0 lost to Arsenal 1 (Smith Rowe 16).

LaLiga: Sevilla 1 (En-Nesyri 66) bt Valencia 0; Celta Vigo 1 (Nolito 24) bt Getafe 0; Huesca 1 (Ramirez 61) bt Athletic Bilbao 0; Atletico Madrid 2 (Carrasco 16, Correa 28) bt Real Sociedad 1 (Zubeldia 83).

Serie A: Cagliari 0 drew with Fiorentina 0; Torino 0 lost to AC Milan 7 (Hernandez 19, 62, Kessie 26-pen, Diaz 50, Rebic 67, 72, 79); Atalanta 2 (Muriel 22, Pasalic 67) bt Benevento 0; Sampdoria 2 (Verre 32, Balde 80) drew with Spezia 2 (Pobega 15, 73); Inter Milan 3 (Brozovic 11, Vecino 20, Lukaku 90) bt Roma 1 (Mkhitaryan 31); Bologna 0 lost to Genoa 2 (Zappacosta 13, Scamacca 61-pen); Sassuolo 1 (Raspadori 59) lost to Juventus 3 (Rabiot 28, Cristiano Ronaldo 45, Dybala 66); Lazio 1 (Immobile 90+5) bt Parma 0.

Bundesliga: Schalke 1 (Harit 6) lost to Hertha Berlin 2 (Boyata 19, Ngankam 74).