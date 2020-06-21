Atletico moves into third

Expressing solidarity: Torino’s Nicolas Nkoulou shows his support for the Black Lives Matter movement .

Madrid

21 June 2020 22:45 IST

Serie A resumes after more than three months break

Atletico Madrid boosted its Champions League push on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Valladolid which moved it into third place in LaLiga.

A goal from substitute Vitolo with nine minutes remaining gave Diego Simeone’s side the three points.

It now has 52 points and a four-point edge over Getafe in its Champions League pursuit after winning for the first time behind closed doors at its Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Advertising

Advertising

Vitolo had come on as a substitute after 73 minutes for Marcos Llorente and grabbed the winner with a header from a corner after Valladolid keeper Juan Antonio Caro had failed to clear.

Getafe’s hopes of finishing in LaLiga’s top four took another knock as its disappointing return from the three-month coronavirus suspension continued with a 1-1 draw at home to Eibar.

Peter Etebo’s smart finish put Getafe in front at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez before Eibar’s Charles equalised from close range on the stroke of half-time.

Tributes

Eibar might even have snatched victory, only to have a late goal from Pedro Bigas ruled out for offside.

The first Serie A goal in 103 days was marked by scorer Nicolas Nkoulou — who scored for Torino via a header — taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as the Italian league resumed with tributes for the country’s healthcare workers and victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Torino went on to draw 1-1 with Parma in the first Serie A game since the league was shut down more than three months ago amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Torino players wore a special kit with a message for healthcare workers on the players’ jerseys: Thank you to all the heroes.

The results: Premier League: Newcastle 3 (Saint-Maximin 55, Ritchie 69, Joelinton 78) bt Sheffield United 0.

LaLiga: Celta Vigo 6 (Murillo 14, Aspas 21-pen, Rafa 40, 41, Nolito 78-pen, Lorenzo 86) bt Alaves 0.

Saturday: Premier League: West Ham 0 lost to Wolves 2 (Jimenez 73, Neto 84); Bournemouth 0 lost to Crystal Palace 2 (Milivojevic 12, Ayew 23).

LaLiga: Athletic Bilbao 1 (Martinez Berridi 7) bt Real Betis 0; Getafe 1 (Etebo 30) drew with Eibar 1 (Charles 45+6); Atletico Madrid 1 (Vitolo 81) bt Real Valladolid 0.

Serie A: Torino 1 (Nkoulou 15) drew with Parma 1 (Kucka 31); Hellas Verona 2 (Di Carmine 14, 26) bt Cagliari 1 (Simeone 43).