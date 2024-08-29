GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Atletico Madrid struggles to find the net in 0-0 draw with Espanyol in Spanish league

Atletico Madrid couldn’t find the net from 25 attempts and had two goals disallowed in the second half of a 0-0 draw at home against promoted Espanyol in the Spanish league

Published - August 29, 2024 11:01 pm IST - MADRID

AP
Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme reacts

Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme reacts | Photo Credit: Reuters

Atletico Madrid couldn't find the net from 25 attempts and had two goals disallowed in the second half of a 0-0 draw at home against promoted Espanyol in the Spanish league on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

It was the second draw in three matches to start the season for Diego Simeone's team, and the first point for Espanyol in its return to the top tier.

Rodrigo Riquelme twice scored in the second half, including deep into stoppage time, but both goals were called off because of offside at the Metropolitano Stadium.

“The team played very well but we lacked efficiency in front of the goal,” Simeone said. “We got off to a strong start in the first half, but then there was a bit of a letdown. We tried until the end but the ball didn't go in because of our lack of efficiency.”

Atletico was trying to build momentum after beating Girona 3-0 at home on Sunday. It had opened its league campaign with a 2-2 draw at Villarreal.

Barcelona on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) became the only team with three wins in the first three rounds this season after a 2-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano. Defending champion Real Madrid goes for its second win when it visits Las Palmas on Thursday (August 29, 2024). It opened with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca.

Espanyol had only one attempt on goal Wednesday (August 29, 2024). It was among the bottom three clubs early on in its return after a season in the second division.

Athletic earned its first win of the season by defeating Valencia 1-0 at home, leaving the rival in last place after three straight losses.

Alaves also won for the first time, coming from behind on the road to beat Real Sociedad 2-1. Sociedad played a man down from the 29th minute after Mikel Oyarzabal was sent off with a straight red card for a foul.

In a match between promoted clubs, Valladolid and Leganes drew 0-0 in Valladolid.

sport / Football

