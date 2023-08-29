HamberMenu
Atletico Madrid routs Rayo Vallecano 7-0 in Spanish league

The rout against its southern Madrid rival moved Atletico to second place with seven points

August 29, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - MADRID

AP

Antoine Griezmann scored two minutes into the match and Atletico Madrid never looked back in routing Rayo Vallecano 7-0 for its biggest ever away win in the Spanish league on Monday.

Memphis Depay and Nahuel Molina also scored in the first half, Álvaro Morata added two more after halftime along with one each by Ángel Correa and Marcos Llorente.

As it happened in other matches, fans at Vallecas Stadium called for the resignation of Luis Rubiales, Spain's football federation president has been under pressure to resign because of his behavior at the Women’s World Cup final, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won.

The rout against its southern Madrid rival moved Atletico to second place with seven points, two behind leader Real Madrid, the only team with a perfect start to the season after three rounds.

“We had a great attitude from the beginning,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.

Rayo made a good start to the season and had a chance to join Madrid with three victories. It opened with wins at Almeria and Granada.

“We have no words to explain this," Rayo captain Óscar Trejo said. “We have to apologize to the fans who came here. We were motivated after the first two matches. This is how it goes in soccer sometimes.”

Rayo also lost 7-0 at home against Barcelona in 2012.

Rayo next visits Real Betis, while Atletico hosts Sevilla. Simeone's team opened with a win at Granada and a draw at Betis.

Depay had to be replaced by Morata in the 35th because of an apparent muscle injury.

Earlier Monday, Borja Mayoral converted an 84th-minute penalty and Getafe defeated promoted Alaves 1-0 for its first win of the season.

