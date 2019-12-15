Football

Atletico Madrid reaches fourth position after dominant win over Osasuna

Alvaro Morata helps break the deadlock by scoring in the 67th minute.

Atletico Madrid moved back into the top four by earning a commanding 2-0 win at home to Osasuna on Saturday for their first victory in four La Liga games.

Diego Simeone's side dominated the match although they did not break the deadlock until their top scorer Alvaro Morata headed home a free kick from Kieran Trippier in the 67th minute.

Midfielder Saul Niguez made sure of victory by scoring with a dinked finish in the 75th minute, starting the move by winning the ball back deep in Osasuna's half.

The win saw Atletico climb from seventh in the standings to fourth on 29 points after 17 games, six behind leaders Barcelona who have a game in hand.

