Atletico Madrid leaves it to the very end

Decisive strike: Lemar slams home Atletico’s second goal against Espanyol.

Barcelona

12 September 2021 22:59 IST

Lemar’s strike seals it against Espanyol; Inter’s perfect start ends

Thomas Lemar drove in a 99th-minute winner as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Espanyol 2-1 on Sunday and ensure Antoine Griezmann’s first game back with the club ended with a victory.

Lemar’s strike sank an exhausted Espanyol and gave LaLiga’s reigning champion a third victory from its opening four games.

Griezmann was replaced by Joao Felix in the 58th minute, an underwhelming return for the Frenchman symptomatic of a lethargic Atletico, which only sprung into life late on.

Yannick Carrasco was the catalyst, firing in with 11 minutes left of normal time before Lemar completed a dramatic comeback by surging through midfield and finishing into the far corner.

Inter Milan’s perfect start to the defence of its Serie A title ended on Sunday when it was held to a 2-2 draw at Sampdoria but still moved up to second. The champion is two points behind league leader Napoli after failing to beat a spirited Samp side in Genoa following two wins in its opening two fixtures of the campaign.

Earlier on Saturday, Kalidou Koulibaly made sure that Juventus’ miserable start to the season continued with the late winner in a 2-1 triumph for Napoli.

Midfielder Ander Herrera scored twice and Kylian Mbappe added another as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain routed promoted Clermont 4-0 on Saturday to make it five straight wins. Gianluigi Donnarumma made his debut in goal for PSG, whose home fans must wait a while longer to see Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes.

The results: LaLiga: Espanyol 1 (De Tomas 40) lost to Atletico Madrid 2 (Carrasco 79, Lemar 90+9).

Serie A: Sampdoria 2 (Yoshida 32, Augello 47) drew with Inter Milan 2 (Dimarco 18, Martinez 44).

On Saturday: Premier League: Chelsea 3 (Lukaku 15, 90+3, Kovacic 49) bt Aston Villa 0.

Serie A: Atalanta 1 (Zapata 65-pen) lost to Fiorentina 2 (Vlahovic 33-pen, 49-pen); Napoli 2 (Politano 57, Koulibaly 85) bt Juventus 1 (Morata 10).

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig 1 (Laimer 58) lost to Bayern Munich 4 (Lewandowski 12-pen, Musiala 47, Sane 54, Choupo-Moting 90+2).

Ligue 1: PSG 4 (Herrera 19, 30, Mbappe 54, Gueye 64) bt Clermont 0.