Atletico humbles Real

Diego Costa scored four goals as Real Madrid was embarrassed 7-3 by rival Atletico Madrid in the final match of the United States tour on Friday.

Real fielded a strong side once again, with new signings Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic starting up front and Gareth Bale again on the bench, but was 5-0 down at the end of a shambolic first half.

Atletico fielded a host of new arrivals, including club-record signing Joao Felix, who immediately caught Real cold on the counter before playing Costa in for his opening goal in the first minute.

Felix got among the goals himself seven minutes later before Angel Correa, an early substitute for the injured Alvaro Morata, shocked Real with a third in the 19th minute.

Saul Niguez capitalised on more slack defending from Real to thread through to Costa who fired in the fourth with just 28 minutes on the clock.

Costa capped a disastrous half for Real in stoppage time, winning a penalty before converting from the spot.

Felix again fed Costa six minutes into the second half before Nacho pulled one back for Real near the hour-mark.

The Costa onslaught ended abruptly, with he and Real’s Dani Carvajal both red-carded for fighting, adding further drama to an incredible friendly.

Vitolo added a seventh for Atletico, before Karim Benzema and Javi Hernandez scored late for Real.