Atletico hands initiative to rivals

Boo, I got you! Athletic Bilbao’s Inigo Martinez celebrates scoring the winner against Atletico.

Madrid

26 April 2021 22:17 IST

Suffers setback at Bilboa; Atalanta firms up its CL spot

Atletico Madrid’s title hopes suffered a setback on Sunday as a shock 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao handed Barcelona the upper hand in a thrilling race at the top of La Liga.

Real Madrid’s draw with Real Betis on Saturday gave Atletico the chance to pull further clear but instead it ended the weekend with its lead reduced, a loss at San Mames the latest twist in Europe’s most unpredictable domestic chase.

Sevilla has largely been overlooked as possible champion in Spain but it is right in the mix as well now after a 2-1 win over Granada puts it just three points off the top and one behind Real Madrid.

In Serie A, Atalanta kept its push for Champions League football on track with an five nil rout of Bologna following an impressive display from striker Luis Muriel.

Seventh-placed Roma lost 3-2 at Cagliari before its Europa League trip to Manchester United, as the Sardinians, now 17th, boosted its hopes of top-flight survival.

The results: LaLiga: Celta Vigo 2 (Aspas 42, Murillo 64) bt Osasuna 1 (Torres 77-pen); Sevilla 2 (Rakitic 16-pen, Ocampos 53) bt Granada 1 (Soldado 90-pen); Athletic Bilbao 2 (Berenguer 8, Martinez Berridi 86) bt Atletico Madrid 1 (Savic 77).

Premier League: Aston Villa 2 (El Ghazi 9-pen, Davis 90+2) drew with West Brom 2 (Pereira 23-pen, Mings 47-og).

Serie A: Cagliari 3 (Lykogiannis 4, Marin 57, Joao Pedro 64) bt Roma 2 (Perez 27, Fazio 69); Atalanta 5 (Malinovskyi 22, Muriel 44-pen, Freuler 57, Zapata 59, Miranchuk 73) bt Bologna 0.

Bundesliga: Borussia M’Gladbach 5 (Embolo 6, 69, Thuram 15, Bensebaini 18-pen, Plea 84) bt Arminia Bielefeld 0.